Elderly dog sanctuary celebrates Grand Opening this June

Dog generic
Dog generic(MGN)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Senior dogs now have a place to call home during their golden years at the Jane’s Journey Home for Dogs sanctuary beginning June 3.

The sanctuary is a non-profit organization designed to be a peaceful experience on 36 acres of land for senior dogs near the end of their lives, according to the release.

Coordinators say the organization aims to focus on quality of life and happiness for aging animals, giving a second chance for pets who are often cast aside as they age. The sanctuary incorporates personalized care to best fit each animal’s needs.

The grand opening will include live music, yard games, free food, prize drawings, silent auction, bake sale, bounce house and a scavenger hunt on walking trails.

The event will begin at 10 a.m., with a ribbon cutting with the Baraboo Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m., and end at 4 p.m.

To learn more about Jane’s Journey Home for Dogs, visit their website.

