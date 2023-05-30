Even Warmer Temperatures

Highs Around 90 Degrees
Small Storm Chances Ahead
Small Storm Chances Ahead(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
  • Heat & Humidity Build
  • Isolated Storms Late Week
  • Drought Conditions Possible
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are wrapping up a beautiful holiday weekend weatherwise and the good news is that it will continue on through much of the week ahead. Temperatures will continue to warm, and 90 degrees isn’t out of the question. Along with this, high pressure will break down for the second half of the week and this will bring some spotty storm chances. More sunshine than not can be expected and those who see rain should count their blessings as things quickly dry up around the region.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Partly cloudy tonight with comfortable lows in the middle 50s and light southeasterly winds. Partly cloudy with warmer temperatures Tuesday. Highs topping out in the middle and upper 80s. Light southerly winds 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows into the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead...

A bit more unsettled weather returns for the middle and end of the week. While highs will be around 90 degrees, we will throw in some spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms. It won’t be widespread, but some lucky people will see some beneficial rainfall. This trend continues into the weekend with temperatures running just a few degrees cooler.

