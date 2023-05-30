Fire to Monona home causes about $750k in damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials estimate a fire that started early Tuesday morning at a Monona home caused about $750,000 in damage.

Monona Fire Department determined the fire started in the garage and it quickly extended to the rest of the home. Officials arrived around 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of Pheasant Hill Road and saw the garage on fire, as well as a camper in the driveway. As flames stretched into the home, crews fought the fire both inside and outside of the structure.

The residents of the home evacuated, including one of their pets, and no injuries were reported. The fire department attempted to save the family’s second pet, a cat, which died in the fire.

Monona Fire Department noted the cause of the fire is undetermined and it appears to be unintentional.

