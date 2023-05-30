Fitchburg PD: 3 injured after shooting at apartment complex parking lot

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Three men were shot after a fight broke out in a Fitchburg apartment complex parking lot Monday night, according to police.

Fitchburg Police Department stated its preliminary investigation determined the fight was between people who knew each other.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail for a report of shots fired. Officers found two people that had been shot, both of which were taken to a hospital for their wounds. The report indicated a third person came to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries shortly after.

The three injured men are ages 18, 20, and 22. Police said they are still hospitalized and are in stable condition.

FPD noted this is an active investigation. There was no indication in the report on if there are any suspects or if any potential charges will be filed.

Anyone who may have heard or seen this shooting were asked to call Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300 or make an anonymous tip by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014. You can also submit a tip online.

