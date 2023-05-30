Ice cream social celebrates cancer survivors, thrivers

SSM Health is hosting an open house gathering this Sunday to celebrate cancer survivors and their support team.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Sunday is National Cancer Survivor’s Day, and the event is dedicated to celebrating patients, caregivers, friends, family and any community members who have been affected by cancer and thrive despite the challenges.

Attendees can expect Chocolate Shoppe ice cream and live music by Go Deans and You. The event will be held at the Turville Bay Radiation Oncology Center on John Nolen Drive from 1 to 3 p.m.

To learn more, visit the SSM Health website.

