La Follette High School junior graduates early to pursue culinary arts career

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The sky’s the limit for a La Follette High School junior who’s graduating early to attend one of the top culinary schools in the nation.

With the help of his family and support of the TEENworks program at the Goodman Community Center—Julian Sanchez is one step closer to his dream.

Sanchez got his start with cooking at home by helping with dinner and desserts.

“Once I started coming to Goodman and doing the catering program that’s where I really fell in love with it,” Sanchez said. “That’s when I realized I would want to do this as a future career.”

When Julian was a freshman he got involved with the TEENworks which gave him professional experience and more time to practice in the kitchen. He says the program pushed him out of his comfort zone.

“I grew as a person here, became more confident in myself here. I feel like that is a really important thing because working in a kitchen you have to talk a lot can’t really be that quiet,” he said.

With support from the Goodman staff, he now leads a middle school cooking class and earned 5 credits that went toward graduation.

“It feels really good especially since I am graduating early. I feel like I have the opportunity to get ahead of other people who are older than me,” Sanchez said. “I will also have an extra year of experience compared to other people which I feel can go a long way.”

Along the way he has been encouraged by family, friends and loved ones. One of his biggest support systems is the staff at Goodman. High School Manager Shantrice Solis says she’s seen Julian’s personality grow.

“Honestly, I am really happy. I love it. He went from someone that didn’t talk to a person that is smiling and passionate,” Solis said. “I like how he is in the kitchen. He is a different person in the and then seeing him outside the kitchen he’s really grown a lot. "

Now that’s he’s been accepted at his dream school--the next step is financing his journey to New York to become a professional chef.

“Julian worked hard to get there,” she said. “He spent his own money to put toward his down payment which was quite expensive. We hope to reach that goal to help him succeed and continue with his dream.”

The 17-year-old plans to one day travel the world and learn about different cuisines and open his own restaurant.

Staff at the Goodman Community Center are fundraising for travel expenses to get Julian to the Culinary Institute of America .

Non-profit Ascendium helps to fund the TEENworks program.

