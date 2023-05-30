Pet of the Week: Meet Paisley

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Paisley – this week’s pet of the week!

Paisley is a four-year-old mixed breed. She is a stray from Texas, and she gets along well with other pets and children.

NBC15′s Tim Elliott sat down with Erin Emery from the Green County Humane Society to share Paisley’s story.

Anyone interested in adopting Paisley can visit the humane society’s website.

