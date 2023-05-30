Progress Pride Flag to fly above Wisconsin State Capitol during Pride Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second year in a row, Wisconsin will recognize the LGBTQ community by raising an inclusive variation of the Pride Flag above the State Capitol in celebration of Pride Month.

The governor announced Tuesday that the Progress Pride Flag will be raised at noon on Thursday, June 1, signaling the beginning of Pride Month in Wisconsin and nationwide.

The Pride Flag has flown above the Capitol each June since 2019, but officials replaced the original flag with the Progress Pride Flag in 2022. The new variation was designed to be more inclusive of marginalized communities, with additional stripes recognizing LGBTQ individuals of color, the transgender community and people impacted by HIV/AIDS.

Pride Month started as a recognition of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 and has become a yearly tradition to recognize the LGBTQ community.

Evers explained the Progress Pride Flag will fly above the east wing of the Capitol. The U.S. flag, Wisconsin state flag and the POW-MIA flag will continue flying during this time.

The public is encouraged to attend the flag raising ceremony led by state and local officials, community members and advocates. The ceremony starts at noon at the Capitol’s east entrance at the corner of Main Street and King Street.

