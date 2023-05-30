Progress Pride Flag to fly above Wisconsin State Capitol during Pride Month

Progress Pride Flag to be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol throughout June
Progress Pride Flag to be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol throughout June
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second year in a row, Wisconsin will recognize the LGBTQ community by raising an inclusive variation of the Pride Flag above the State Capitol in celebration of Pride Month.

The governor announced Tuesday that the Progress Pride Flag will be raised at noon on Thursday, June 1, signaling the beginning of Pride Month in Wisconsin and nationwide.

The Pride Flag has flown above the Capitol each June since 2019, but officials replaced the original flag with the Progress Pride Flag in 2022. The new variation was designed to be more inclusive of marginalized communities, with additional stripes recognizing LGBTQ individuals of color, the transgender community and people impacted by HIV/AIDS.

Pride Month started as a recognition of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 and has become a yearly tradition to recognize the LGBTQ community.

Evers explained the Progress Pride Flag will fly above the east wing of the Capitol. The U.S. flag, Wisconsin state flag and the POW-MIA flag will continue flying during this time.

The public is encouraged to attend the flag raising ceremony led by state and local officials, community members and advocates. The ceremony starts at noon at the Capitol’s east entrance at the corner of Main Street and King Street.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
The Mazomanie restaurant Rookies plans to close on June 20, 2023, the company announced on...
Rookies to close for good after 25 years

Latest News

Fitchburg Police Dept. officers responded Monday night for the report of shots fired on the...
Fitchburg PD: 3 injured after shooting at apartment complex parking lot
HNN File
Richland Co. officials investigate ‘suspicious circumstances’ involving man’s death
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
DNR: No public safety concerns after train derails near Devil’s Lake State Park
House fire in Monona on Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Fire to Monona home causes about $750k in damage