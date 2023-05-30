Richland Co. officials investigate ‘suspicious circumstances’ involving man’s death

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAZENOVIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Richland County determined there are “suspicious circumstances” involving a man’s death, according to a report Tuesday.

Cazenovia EMS responded around 9:30 a.m. on May 25 to the 30000 block of County Highway I, in Cazenovia, for an unresponsive man outside of Bunker Hill. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said officials determined the man was dead when EMS arrived.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, there are suspicious circumstances involving the death and additional assistance was requested from other law enforcement agencies.

Members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Richland Center Police Department were all asked to help investigate.

The sheriff’s office indicated the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public. The report did not provide a cause of death or identify the victim.

