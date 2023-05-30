Summer-Like Stretch Ahead

Highs Around 90 Degrees

Increasing Humidity

Spotty Storm Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A very stagnant forecast continues across southern Wisconsin with just minor changes as we move forward in time. This will include warmer temperatures that will have us on either side of 90 degrees and increased humidity levels. This combination will lead to isolated afternoon showers and storms each and every day. Most places will remain dry, but every single day a few lucky people will see some beneficial rainfall. The stagnant air will continue to lead to decreased air quality during the afternoon and evening hours.

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly clear tonight and mild. Lows around 60 with a light southeasterly wind. Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy on Wednesday. A spotty afternoon or evening storm, especially across southeastern Wisconsin. Warm with highs around 90 degrees. Clearing out Wednesday night with lows into the middle 60s. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday with spotty afternoon storms. Warm with highs around 90. Clearing out again Thursday night with lows to the middle 60s. More of the same for Friday with highs near 90 and spotty afternoon storms.

Looking Ahead...

Not a whole lot of changes for the weekend. Look for continued warm temperatures into the upper 80s with spotty afternoon and evening storms developing. The pattern continues into early next week with a possible backdoor cold front by the middle of the week which could lower temperatures by that point in time.

