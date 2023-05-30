UW Health, Unitypoint Health- Meriter update visitor policies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Madison-area health systems announced updates to their visitor policies Tuesday, paving the way for more people to visit patients.

The updates for UW Health and UnityPoint Health- Meriter went into effect on Friday, and officials cited reductions in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the change.

“We’ve watched the data closely, and we’re applying what we’ve learned to offer this additional flexibility to our patients and their visitors,” explained Colleen Feldhausen, interim director of patient and family experience at UW Health.

Two people can see a patient during visiting time for adult hospital stays in both health systems and there is no limit to the number of different visitors per patient, officials explained. There is also no limit to the number of visitors for clinics and urgent care.

There are two people allowed to visit patients in the UW Health emergency department. Over at UnityPoint- Meriter, one visitor is allowed for adult patients and two are permitted for children staying in the ER.

Two designated primary caregivers older than 16 years old can be with a patient at any time at American Family Children’s Hospital. Officials noted additional individuals can come during visiting hours, but there can only be two in the room with the patient at a time.

Two visitors, who must be older than age 16, can be with a patient at any time at the Birthing and Newborn Services in UnityPoint Health- Meriter Hospital. One person older than 16 is also allowed to be there overnight for patients who are pre- and post-childbirth.

“This update reflects the importance of keeping patients connected with their loved ones as they receive care while continuing to create a safe and healing environment for patients, visitors and staff,” said UnityPoint Health- Meriter Director of Patient Experience Amy Garza.

Both health systems remind visitors that anyone who has acute respiratory symptoms, including cough and shortness of breath, or has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, is not allowed to visit patients.

