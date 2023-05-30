Very Warm Conditions Through the Week

Mostly Sunny and Warm Today

Near Record Highs Through the Middle of the Week

Warm But Quiet Conditions This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue on through the rest of the week. High pressure will drift away and southerly wind will bring well-above average readings to the area. The ridge of high pressure will break down for the second half of the week and this will bring some spotty storm chances. Still, quite a bit of sunshine can be expected and any rain is expected to be spotty and fairly brief. Overall, dry conditions around the region for most of the week.

What’s Coming Up...

By the weekend, the unsettled weather will move out. Highs will still be around 90 degrees, with only slight chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. It won’t be widespread, but some lucky people will see some beneficial rainfall. Temperatures during the weekend will be running just a few degrees cooler.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88. Wind: S 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 90.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of rain. High: 90.

