Voit designated for assignment by Brewers, Claudio demoted to Nashville

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luke Voit was designated for assignment on Monday by the Milwaukee Brewers, who owe the former home run champion a little more than $1.3 million for the remainder his of contract.

The 32-year-old first baseman hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage, zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances.`

Voit hadn’t played for the Brewers since May 13. He went on the injured list two days later with a neck issue and had been hitting .259 with a .444 on-base percentage, one homer and eight RBIs in eight games during a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville.

Voit entered this year having homered 20 or more times in three of his last four seasons, including a major league-leading 22 for the New York Yankees during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season

He batted .226 with a .308 on-base percentage, 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season. After earning $5.45 million last year, he agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers and opted out of before signing a $2 million, one-year deal just before the start of the season.

Voit is owed $1,322,581 for the remainder of this season. The Brewers have seven days to trade him, release him or assign him outright to the minors if he agrees to accept it.

In another move Monday, the Brewers assigned left-handed pitcher Álex Claudio outright to Nashville after he cleared waivers.

