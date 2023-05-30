Wisconsin DNR cautions residents of high fire danger

The Wisconsin DNR's fire danger map on May 30, 2023.
The Wisconsin DNR's fire danger map on May 30, 2023.(WMTV)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning people of high fire danger throughout the state.

This week’s fire danger is a result of warm temperatures as well as low humidity, wind and rain levels, according to officials.

The DNR said they responded to more than 90 wildfires this past week that burned around 30 acres, but overall crews minimized their spread by attacking the fires quickly. Officials are also citing declining moisture levels in vegetation as a reason for fires becoming more common.

The DNR plans to suspend burn permits in critical areas and encourages the public to keep the following tips in mind:

  • Monitor the changing fire danger throughout the week.
  • Refrain from burning until the next heavy rainfall.
  • Carry out spark-causing activities early in the morning or late in the day to avoid peak burn times.

