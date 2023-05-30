Wisconsin DOT warns, offers tips for pavement buckling this summer

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures are rising in Wisconsin which can cause unexpected bumps or dips in the road, The Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns.

The DOT advises drivers to be alert and take extra caution when on the road. Buckling can happen when temperatures go from cool to very hot, causing slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials reported a pavement buckle on US Highway 12 in Sauk County causing eastbound lanes to be blocked. The department estimates it will take an hour to clear.

While it’s difficult to predict where and when buckling occurs, here are some tips before driving: (WisDOT wording)

  • Slow down, buckle up, and focus your full attention on the roadway.
  • Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
  • Before your trip, check 511wi.gov for the latest information on any incident or delays. Live video feeds are available through the 511 Wisconsin traffic cameras.
  • If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

