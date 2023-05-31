6th Driest May on Record

With only spotty chances of precipitation into the beginning of June
Ending May hot and dry
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
  • The heat stays into the weekend
  • Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
  • Milder starting Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was another warm and hazy day as we end the month of May.  Temperatures made their way into the upper 80s, about 14 degrees above normal for this time of year.  We also had an Air Quality Advisory issued, and this will last until late tonight.  Our air quality settled at moderate for most of the day, which is usually only a concern for a small group of people who are sensitive to pollution.

May will also end with a deficit of rain.  Since the 14th of May, we’ve only received .2″ of rain here in Madison.  This will leave us just over 3″ below the average for the month, making this May the 6th driest on record.  The start of June doesn’t look like it will make up for any of that as we continue to experience mostly dry conditions.

What’s Coming Up...

We are looking at a few more days like this, with temperatures continuing to rise to near 90 and air quality still being affected by pollutants.  Thursday and Friday we’re also increasing the chances of some isolated showers and thunderstorms moving through our area during the heating of the day.  All the ingredients will be there to support convective activity, but it will be difficult to pinpoint exactly where these cells could form.

Looking Ahead...

The start of the upcoming weekend will also be hot, with temperatures around the 90-degree mark, and by Sunday, we’re finally going to start a downward trend as milder air moves into our region.

