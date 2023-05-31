AMBER ALERT: Milwaukee Police Dept. searching for 1-year-old girl

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old girl who was last seen in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Khennedy Parker was last seen in the 2400 block of N. 50th St. in Milwaukee. She was last seen with 29-year-old Khijuan Parker.

The alert noted their mode of transportation is unknown.

The alert described Khennedy Parker as 2 feet tall and weighing about 35 pounds. She has a scar above her right eye brow and was last seen wearing a diaper.

Officials described Khijuan Parker as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans, and yellow and white Jordan shoes. The alert states his hair is braided to the back with a zig zag design.

Anyone who sees them should call Milwaukee Police Department- Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

