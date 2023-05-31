Continued Warm Through the Week

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Warm Today

Highs Near 90 Later This Week

Warm But Quiet Conditions This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue on through the rest of the week. High pressure will drift away and southerly wind will bring well-above average readings to the area. The ridge of high pressure will break down later in the week and this will bring some spotty storm chances beginning today and continuing through Friday. These will be confined mainly to the later afternoon hours. Still, quite a bit of sunshine can be expected and any rain is expected to be spotty and fairly brief. Overall, dry conditions around the region for most of the week.

What’s Coming Up...

By the weekend, the unsettled weather will move out. Highs will still be around 90 degrees on Saturday and in the upper 80s Sunday. By early next week, temperatures will fall off a bit. Highs will be back in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance of afternoon showers. High: 88. Wind: S 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61. Wind: SE 5-10.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 89.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 90.

