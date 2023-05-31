Dane County organizations to host rally aimed at raising gun violence awareness

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) is advocating against gun violence by hosting a Wear Orange rally.

Set for Friday, June 2, the Wear Orange rally supports Everytown of Gun Safety, a campaign bringing community members together to end gun violence.

PHMDC Public Health Director of Policy Aurielle Smith said the rally allows people to come together to support a future with safer neighborhoods for everyone.

“Violence affects every corner of our communities,” Smith said. “It’s vital that we come together to make a collective push for change.”

According to PHMDC, the Wear Orange movement started when Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old honors student, was shot and killed by a Chicago man. Friends and loved ones responded by wearing orange to symbolize the color hunters wear for protection.

PHMDC is organizing the rally with Moms Demand Action, Focused Interruption and Dane County Human Services. The rally starts at Meadowood Park in Madison at 5 p.m., and there will be food, music, speeches and activities for kids. PHMDC will have resources for gun violence prevention in Dane County.

