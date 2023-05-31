DCHS gives tips to keep your pets safe in extreme heat

Warm temperatures pets
Warm temperatures pets(Dane Co. Humane Society)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the temperatures continue to rise in south central Wisconsin, the Dane County Humane Society is offering tips to keep pets safe in the heat.

DCHS experts said freezing treats, planning daily walks for the morning and evening when it is cooler outside, and creating water activities can help keep pets happy and healthy.

Lisa Bernard, the communications coordinator at DCHS said pet owners should also never leave their animals in the car.

“If you’re running an errand and you bring your pup do not leave them in a hot car it gets hot in that car so fast and it’s just going to be excruciating for them especially in this type of heat so don’t even leave them even if you think you’re running in for five minutes,” Bernard said.

Bernard added that pet owners should be on the lookout for signs of heat stroke, which include excessive panting, vomiting, or your pet collapsing and seizing.

“We all love our pets we all love our animals we want them to feel happy and joy and healthy and if they’re getting sick because of the heat that brings on stress for us too,” Bernard added. “Keeping their health in mind is one way that we show that we love them so just to help them be safe.”

For more information about keeping your pet cool, visit www.giveshelter.org

