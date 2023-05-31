Deputies accuse man of using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol to rob a business

David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.
David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested after being accused of using a pistol-shaped controller from the 1980s Nintendo game “Duck Hunt” to rob a business, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro allegedly robbed a convenience store in the Charlotte area around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He was wearing a mask, wig and hooded sweatshirt.

Dalesandro allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun, which had been painted, and took $300 from the register.

The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.
The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.(York County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said they found Dalesandro down the street and arrested him.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Reedsburg bride to be dies after house fire on wedding day
Reedsburg bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Latest News

Attorneys for Connor Crowe cited his age as one of the factors in asking for a shorter sentence.
West Virginia boy, 16, sentenced to 80 years for killing mother, sister
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.
Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby
Wisconsin National Guard
Wisconsin legislators to consider bills tightening prohibitions on National Guard sex assaults