DNR issues air quality health advisory for much of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Elevated levels of ozone pollution have prompted officials to issue an air quality advisory for much of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin DNR posted a list of counties affected, many of which were in the southern region, including Dane, Columbia, Grant, Green, Iowa, Sauk and Rock.

The Wisconsin Air Quality Health Advisory puts the air quality status at unhealthy for sensitive groups, which is in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday. It’s recommended that those who are at-risk stay indoors or cut back on outside activities. At-risk groups include those with asthma, lung disease or heart disease. It also covers older individuals, teens, and young children.

Map of Wisconsin counties showing unhealthy levels of ozone pollution in selected counties. (Wisconsin DNR)

DNR urged anyone who experiences the following symptoms while outside during this advisory to see a doctor:

Chest pain

Coughing

Shortness of Breath

Trouble Breathing

Wheezing

