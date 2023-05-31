Green Bay man gets life in prison for 2021 killing of man whose body was found burned

A Green Bay man has been sentenced to life in prison for a drug-related killing in which prosecutors said the victim’s body was later burned at his order
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay man has been sentenced to life in prison for a drug-related killing in which prosecutors said the victim’s body was later burned at his order.

Pedro Santiago-Marquez, 34, was sentenced Tuesday in Brown County Circuit Court to life in prison with the possibility of release on extended supervision in July 2064, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.

A jury had convicted Santiago-Marquez in March of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse in the 2021 slaying of Jason Mendez-Ramos, 36, of Ashwaubenon.

Santiago-Marquez was also sentenced Tuesday to 10 years on the charge of mutilating a corpse, with that sentence to be served concurrent with his life sentence.

Jurors determined that Santiago-Marquez either shot or ordered Mendez-Ramos' shooting on Sept. 27, 2021, and later that day ordered his body burned. Mendez-Ramos’ remains were found the next day on the grounds of the Cofrin Memorial Arboretum.

Investigators said Santiago-Marquez had owed Mendez-Ramos money related to drug trafficking.

Santiago-Marquez maintained his innocence at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, saying he did not kill Mendez-Ramos and calling him his “best friend.”

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Reedsburg bride to be dies after house fire on wedding day
Reedsburg bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, talks to teammates during a drill at NFL...
Aaron Rodgers’ tweaked calf is ‘fine’; Jets hope QB will fully practice Friday
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer can't catch a two-run home run hit by San Francisco Giants'...
Giants win 15-1 to climb above .500; Brewers’ Adames hit by foul ball while in dugout
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto celebrates his home run with teammate J.D. Davis during...
Conforto goes 4 for 4 with a homer, Giants use six pitchers to blank Brewers 5-0
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Finance committee hands WisconsinEye network $10 million endowment