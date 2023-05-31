Madison man gets 5 year prison sentence for cocaine trafficking scheme

(Pablo)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to five years in prison after police caught him with over $25,000 made from cocaine trafficking.

According to the Wisconsin DOJ, 41-year-old Larry Dotson purchased substantial amounts of cocaine from his co-defendant, Winfield Agee, between 2018 and 2020. Officials said he either drove to Chicago to get the cocaine or received it from a drug courier in Madison.

In November 2020, police pulled over a car in Madison after the driver was spotted meeting with Agee. Officers found one kilogram of cocaine in the car, and after further investigating, officials determined the driver texted the 41-year-old with a plan to deliver the cocaine to him.

Over a year later in January 2022, police arrived at a Madison apartment to arrest Dotson when they found him moving items between two cars. Officers saw him throw an item under a car, which turned out to be nearly two grams of cocaine.

A further search found $22,000 in the man’s car and around $3,560 in his pocket, all of which was drug trafficking proceeds that he forfeited to officials.

Police searched the man’s Landmark Place apartment and found 79 grams of powder cocaine, 163 grams of crack cocaine and 11 grams of methamphetamine.

Court records show that eight people pleaded guilty and were charged for their involvement in the same scheme.

