MGE reveals names of recently hatched peregrine falcon chicks

MGE's 2023 falcon chicks, Cheese Curdis and Cream Puff, were banded at Blount Generating...
MGE's 2023 falcon chicks, Cheese Curdis and Cream Puff, were banded at Blount Generating Station today.(Madison Gas & Electric)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of two peregrine falcon chicks that hatched from Madison Gas & Electric’s downtown nesting box this month were revealed Wednesday- and they’re already a Wisconsin staple.

MGE is welcoming Cheese Curdis and Cream Puff, both girls, to the world. MGE employees voted on the names to celebrate iconic Wisconsin food items, with the two names getting the top votes.

Momma Falcon Trudy and her mate Melvin have been busy feeding the chicks, which hatched over Mother’s Day weekend. One hatched on May 13 and the other followed the next day.

Peregrine Falcon expert Greg Septon put bands on the chicks Wednesday morning to help track them throughout their lifetime.

Trudy laid four eggs this April, marking the ninth year her and Melvin have laid their eggs at MGE’s box.

Two of the eggs remain unhatched. MGE notes that a normal hatch rate for a site is around 75%, and MGE’s falcons have had a hatch rate of about 95% over the last 15 years.

Fifty-five falcon chicks have hatched from the Blount St. nesting box since 1999.

