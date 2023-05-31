MPD investigating running van struck by gunfire

By Gillian Rawling
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police believe gunfire on a running van on Friday was a targeted incident, according to a report.

The report states that officers were dispatched at 7:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Gene Parks Place on Madison’s south side to reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene and discovered that a running, but unoccupied, van was hit by the gunfire and damaged. No other property damage or injuries were reported.

MPD’s report notes that witnesses reported seeing a vehicle scout the area before shots were fired, and it believes the attack was targeted.

Those with information about the gunfire are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

