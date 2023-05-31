MPD searching for tips following shots fired incident over the weekend

MADISON AREA ​CRIME STOPPERS
MADISON AREA ​CRIME STOPPERS(Madison Police Department)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after multiple sources called after hearing gun shots fired on the city’s north side.

According to the report, MPD responded just before 2 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Wheeler Rd after multiple callers reported hearing shots being fired.

Madison police searched several blocks and found a shell casing. No one was injured, according to the report, and officers didn’t find signs of property damage.

Residents with information about the shots fired incident are asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or contact them online at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
The Mazomanie restaurant Rookies plans to close on June 20, 2023, the company announced on...
Rookies to close for good after 25 years

Latest News

Police car lights
One arrested after alleged storage facility burglary
Fire engine lights
Two displaced, extensive damage after cooking fire in Madison apartment
Retail theft suspect flees, punches officer in the face before arrest
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Guerrero gets 3 hits, Kikuchi earns the win as Blue Jays beat Brewers 7-2