MPD searching for tips following shots fired incident over the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after multiple sources called after hearing gun shots fired on the city’s north side.

According to the report, MPD responded just before 2 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Wheeler Rd after multiple callers reported hearing shots being fired.

Madison police searched several blocks and found a shell casing. No one was injured, according to the report, and officers didn’t find signs of property damage.

Residents with information about the shots fired incident are asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or contact them online at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.