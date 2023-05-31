Musical ‘Tootsie’ coming to Overture Center in two weeks

The cast of the National Tour of TOOTSIE. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMad
The cast of the National Tour of TOOTSIE. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMad(Evan Zimmerman | The Overture Center/Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMad)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cast of comedy musical “Tootsie” will take the stage in two weeks in Overture Hall.

The Tony Award-winning musical will be at the Overture Center for one week from Tuesday, June 13, to Sunday, June 18.

As the Overture Center explains, the laugh-out-loud musical pays homage to a love for the theater through the story of actor Michael Dorsey. Dorsey struggles to find work until “one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.”

The show is based on a story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the movie starring Dustin Hoffman.

Those who wish to attend can buy tickets on the Overture Center’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Reedsburg bride to be dies after house fire on wedding day
Reedsburg bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
Wisconsin National Guard
Wisconsin legislators to consider bills tightening prohibitions on National Guard sex assaults
As travel rebounds, Wisconsin state parks see boost
Wisconsin DNR waives state park admission during Free Fun Weekend
Continued warm today with a few isolated afternoon showers possible.
Continued Warm Through the Week