Musical ‘Tootsie’ coming to Overture Center in two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cast of comedy musical “Tootsie” will take the stage in two weeks in Overture Hall.

The Tony Award-winning musical will be at the Overture Center for one week from Tuesday, June 13, to Sunday, June 18.

As the Overture Center explains, the laugh-out-loud musical pays homage to a love for the theater through the story of actor Michael Dorsey. Dorsey struggles to find work until “one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.”

The show is based on a story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the movie starring Dustin Hoffman.

Those who wish to attend can buy tickets on the Overture Center’s website.

