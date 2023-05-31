No charges for Madison officers after Feb. shooting where homicide suspect found dead

Heavy police presence reported on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue.
Heavy police presence reported on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County District Attorney’s Office concluded Wednesday that no charges will be filed against officers in reference to investigation of a Madison homicide suspect found dead in a convenience store where gunfire was exchanged with police.

The Dane Co. DA’s Office recounts the day of the shooting on Feb. 24, explaining Justin Kopmeyer was identified as a person of interest in the homicide investigation of a woman on Madison’s east side. Police reported seeing him enter on Kwik Trip on the 3500 block of E. Washington Avenue in Madison. According to the Dane County DA’s report, police decided to speak with him after he left the businesses because they thought he was armed.

Officers in an unmarked police vehicle tried to speak with Kopmeyer as he entered the parking lot, but the report says he appeared to identify the SUV as a law enforcement vehicle and he walked around the corner of the business. A Madison Police Department officer yelled at Kopmeyer to stop and identified himself as a police officer before following him into the building. The officer also heard over the radio that Kopmeyer had a gun in his hand, according to the report.

The report states that Kopmeyer was observed pointing the gun at his head. Officers deployed a Taser, but it was not effective. Kopmeyer moved down the hallway, with his body facing toward the officer in the process. According to the report, the officer believed Kopmeyer was going to point the gun at him. The officer then fired one round from his gun at Kopmeyer, citing a fear for his safety.

The report continues, describing how Kopmeyer went into the women’s bathroom and barricaded himself inside. The report states two gunshots were heard coming from the bathroom and Kopmeyer was later found dead.

An autopsy from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office found Kopmeyer had one gunshot wound to the head. Wisconsin State Crime Lab determined through ballistics that the projectile recovered from Kopmeyer during his autopsy was fired from a pistol in the women’s bathroom where Kopmeyer was inside.

“A person armed with a handgun fleeing from police who then turns toward police may pose a threat of great bodily harm and/or death to the officers,” Dane Co. DA Ismael Ozanne said. “Responding to that threat with deadly force may be permitted under the law.”

Kopmeyer was suspected of killing Kristin Schmitt, who was found dead in an apartment on Richard Street after a neighbor asked MPD officers to do a welfare check on her.

