One arrested after alleged storage facility burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested one person Saturday evening after he returned to a storage facility after allegedly stealing from it earlier, MPD said.

MPD was dispatched to the 1900 block of Aberg Ave. at 5:25 p.m. for a reported burglary at a storage facility where staff then asked to have the suspect banned from the property.

The suspect was located nearby and was told to stay away from the property but went back to the storage facility shortly after, according to the report.

Officers took the suspect into custody for possession of burglarious tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and bail jumping. This investigation is still ongoing.

