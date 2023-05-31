Retail theft suspect flees, punches officer in the face before arrest

(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly running away from being arrested and punching a police officer after a reported retail theft, Fitchburg Police said.

Fitchburg Police Department said officers responded Sunday around 6:40 p.m. to the 6300 block of McKee Road after someone reported that a suspect had tried to take hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a store.

One of the officers found the suspect at a nearby business and stopped her. She allegedly ran from the officer when she learned she would be detained and after the officer caught up to her, she allegedly punched the officer when they began handcuffing her.

The officer was released from the hospital with minor injuries and the suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail for battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting/obstructing an officer. The suspect had outstanding warrants for her arrest on felony charges in both Dane and Columbia Counties.

