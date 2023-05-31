Two-day fundraising effort to restore Columbia County Grandstand

‘Rock the Grandstand’ music festival will be held June 2 and June 3 at the Columbia Co. Fairgrounds.
An photograph taken in August of 1974 of the Grandstand at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
An photograph taken in August of 1974 of the Grandstand at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) -A non-profit in Portage alongside community members are banding together to refurbish and repair the historic Grandstand at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

The Grandstand was built in 1935 as part of the New Deal and is listed as a historic building with the city of Portage as well as landing on the state of Wisconsin historic registry. Save the Grandstand is working to add it to the national historic registry.

Rock the Grandstand June 2 and June 3 is a two-day music festival organized to help raise money and awareness for the building’s restoration.

There will be dozens of artists and vendors at the festival located at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. You will need to purchase tickets to attend the concerts.

Save the Grandstand president Amber Davis joins The Morning Show Wednesday to talk about the ongoing effort to restore the Grandstand to its original glory.

