Two displaced, extensive damage after cooking fire in Madison apartment

Fire engine lights
Fire engine lights(Live 5)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been displaced after a stovetop that was left unattended caught fire Monday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched just before 2:40 p.m. to Petra Place apartments after a resident was met with smoke and fire in her kitchen after she had stepped outside for a couple minutes, the report stated.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the stovetop, but the fire had already spread into the microwave and cabinet above the stove. After examining the drywall, insulation, and ceilings, MFD determined there were no signs of hidden heat.

There were no injuries reported.

