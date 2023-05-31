What to expect at Taylor Schabusiness’ motions hearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness will be back in a Brown County courtroom Wednesday morning.

Schabusiness is charged with the gruesome murder of Shad Thyrion, whose dismembered body was partially found in his mother’s Green Bay home in February 2022.

She’s pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity defense.

We could hear the State’s response to a motion to dismiss the charge of third-degree sexual assault, which prosecutors say is for what Schabusiness allegedly did to Thyrion after he died.

The defense is also asking the judge to consider a motion to prohibit the prosecution from participating in jury selection, which both sides typically do. The judge said he’s never considered a motion like that before and acknowledged he isn’t likely to order that.

At the last motions hearing earlier this month, the judge denied a request to reduce Schabusiness’s $2 million bond.

The court process has been lengthy due to multiple competency hearings and mental evaluations. This past February she lunged at her attorney in the courtroom. That attorney asked to be removed from her case.

Her new lawyer asked for a venue change, saying it would be impossible for her to get a fair trial. That motion was also denied.

Schabusiness’s trial is scheduled to start at the end of July.

The motions hearing starts at 8:30 a.m. This report will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.