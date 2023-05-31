Wisconsin DNR waives state park admission during Free Fun Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those wishing to take advantage of the warm weather this weekend are encouraged to explore Wisconsin parks during Free Fun Weekend.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds residents they can visit any of its 50 state parks or 15 state forests without admission fees June 3 and 4, plus fishing licenses and trail passes are waived.

All state parks are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the state DNR.

Dane County Parks is also encouraging residents to check out activities in the Dane Co. park system, as Activity Permit Fees will be waived during Free Fun Weekend. This includes lake access, dog parks and disc golf. It also covers the Capital City Trail, mountain bike trails, equestrian trails and the Tenney Locks.

County Executive Joe Parisi encouraged residents to get outside and enjoy nature at area parks.

“Dane County Parks provide countless opportunities for residents to enjoy the outdoors and spend time with friends and family,” Parisi said.

National Trails Day Celebration

Dane County Parks said residents can also enjoy a National Trails Day Celebration on June 3. The parks department and Karben4Brewing are hosting the event from 1-4 p.m. at the Capital City Trail/Lower Yahara Trailhead at 3102 Lake Farm Road in Madison.

Karben4Brewing will sell beer and non-alcoholic beverages and donate 10% of the proceeds to Dane Co. Parks. The event will also feature nature crafts, disc golf practice baskets, suggested bike routes, and free healthy snacks.

