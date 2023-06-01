Arrest made after man’s body found at Richland County campground

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is accused of homicide in connection to a death the Richland County Sheriff’s Office previously said involved “suspicious circumstances.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday that a 61-year-old Baraboo resident is accused of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of a man found outside the Bunker Hill campground, in Cazenovia. The suspect is being held in the Richland County jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation into the death of Corby Neef on May 25 after the 54-year-old Pardeeville man was found dead around 9:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.

Several law enforcement agencies processed the scene and officials detained two persons of interest. Police arrested the 61-year-old man and later booked him into the jail, while the second individual was released with no charges.

The sheriff’s office indicated the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone who had information about the homicide to call the agency.

Members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Richland Center Police Department were all asked to help investigate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Reedsburg bride to be dies after house fire on wedding day
Reedsburg bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Latest News

MPD: Dispute over toy leads to large fight in north Madison
A Dane Co. judge rules public records Tim LeMonds attempted to block from being released will...
MMSD: Problems in communications dept. “abundantly clear” after complaint alleging harassment is made public
Madison Weekend Planner
Storms For The Beginning of June
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari talks to coach Luke Butkus during an NFL football OTA...
Packers’ Bakhtiari feeling healthy again, upbeat while adapting to Rodgers’ absence