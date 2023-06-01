Arrest made after man’s body found at Richland County campground

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is accused of homicide in connection to a death the Richland County Sheriff’s Office previously said involved “suspicious circumstances.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday that a 61-year-old Baraboo resident is accused of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of a man found outside the Bunker Hill campground, in Cazenovia. The suspect is being held in the Richland County jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation into the death of Corby Neef on May 25 after the 54-year-old Pardeeville man was found dead around 9:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.

Several law enforcement agencies processed the scene and officials detained two persons of interest. Police arrested the 61-year-old man and later booked him into the jail, while the second individual was released with no charges.

The sheriff’s office indicated the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone who had information about the homicide to call the agency.

Members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Richland Center Police Department were all asked to help investigate.

