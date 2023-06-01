“Boys Like Girls” set for the Sylvee with new music

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 2000s pop rock band announced they’re coming to Madison to celebrate their first new song in a decade.

“Boys Like Girls” announced their “Speaking Our Language Tour” running this fall, and the band will come to the Sylvee Oct. 18. General ticket sales will begin Friday June 2, and can be found on LiveNation’s website.

The tour comes after the band’s first new song release since 2012, “Blood and Sugar.” The band also confirmed that they are working on more new music.

Support bands for the Sylvee show include State Champs, The Summer Set and LOLO.

After their stop in Madison, Boys Like Girls will be heading to Chicago.

