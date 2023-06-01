Dane County Board to declare county ‘a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary individuals’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board plans to mark LGBTQI+ Pride Month by making the county a sanctuary for Transgender and Nonbinary individuals.

At their 7 p.m. meeting on June 1, the Board said they will recognize June as LGBTQI+ Pride Month, indicating a celebration of progress and commitment to continued work towards acceptance and inclusion, and plans to go a step further.

Supervisor Rick Rose will be introducing legislation declaring Dane County a sanctuary for Transgender and Nonbinary individuals. If the state were to pass a law punishing organizations that provide gender-affirming care, the Board would urge the sheriff to make enforcement the lowest priority, they explained.

“Over the last few years we’ve seen a frightening rise in legislation meant to harm the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender youth,” Supervisor Rose said. “We need to make it known that Dane County is a safe place, or sanctuary, for transgender children and adults as well as their families.”

The resolution will return to the Board in a few weeks after being referred to committees.

