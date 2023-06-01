Dane County Board to declare county ‘a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary individuals’

The Pride Flag flies at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis.
The Pride Flag flies at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board plans to mark LGBTQI+ Pride Month by making the county a sanctuary for Transgender and Nonbinary individuals.

At their 7 p.m. meeting on June 1, the Board said they will recognize June as LGBTQI+ Pride Month, indicating a celebration of progress and commitment to continued work towards acceptance and inclusion, and plans to go a step further.

Supervisor Rick Rose will be introducing legislation declaring Dane County a sanctuary for Transgender and Nonbinary individuals. If the state were to pass a law punishing organizations that provide gender-affirming care, the Board would urge the sheriff to make enforcement the lowest priority, they explained.

“Over the last few years we’ve seen a frightening rise in legislation meant to harm the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender youth,” Supervisor Rose said.  “We need to make it known that Dane County is a safe place, or sanctuary, for transgender children and adults as well as their families.”

The resolution will return to the Board in a few weeks after being referred to committees.

