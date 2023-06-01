DNR cautions elevated wildfire risks amid dry weather

DNR announced elevated fire danger among dry temperatures
By Gillian Rawling
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the dry and warm weather in south central Wisconsin has been great for outdoor activities, it is leading to an elevated fire danger across Wisconsin.

The combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and dry conditions has much of the state in high wildfire dangers. For many areas, rain hasn’t fallen in over 10 days.

The Department of Natural Resources has reported over 90 wildfires just in the last week. While spring green-up is well underway, moisture levels in vegetation are declining and becoming more prone to wildfires. This week’s weather conditions will continue to exacerbate the dryness, however the DNR says there are things you can do to be better prepared.

“We have the WisBurn application available to the public,” Andrew McComb, a DNR forest ranger said. “You can check there for what the fire danger is for the day. If we are allowing burning, the best thing you can do is wait until the end of the day. Generally the temperatures are kind of dropping, the humidity isgoing up and that’s just kind of a safer time to burn.”

The DNR will suspend burn permits in critical areas if dry conditions continue this week.

