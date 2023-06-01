Fennimore man sentenced to 18 years in prison for child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 54-year-old man from Grant Co. was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison Wednesday after he pled guilty to child pornography charges, Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The DOJ said James C. Gibson pled guilty in January to accusations that he was using minors to engage in sexually explicit activity and recording it. He was ordered 18 years in federal prison as well as a life term of supervised release.

According to Wisconsin officials, complaints were first brought against Gibson in November of 2021, when a mother of a minor born in 2010 discovered inappropriate content on their phone. She reported the contact to Fennimore Police Department, and after an investigation, it found that Gibson had been regularly messaging the minor with inappropriate messages.

Gibson also admitted during the investigation that he had once had a video of child pornography on his phone, which allowed officers to seize his phone through a warrant and search it, the DOJ said.

The 54-year-olds phone had photographs of the minor born in 2010, and of another minor, also born in 2010. The phone also contained multiple images and videos of unknown minors. Fennimore police interviewed both minors and found that the defendant photographed them from 2020 to 2021 at his house by coercing them.

Investigations into the case were led by the Fennimore Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Office of the Grant County District Attorney.

