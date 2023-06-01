Lakeside Lutheran track & field chasing seventh school record

Lakeside Lutheran has a shot at breaking their seventh school record this season at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships.
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lakeside Lutheran has a shot at breaking their seventh school record this season at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships.

Senior Ben Buxa broke the school record in shot put last weekend at sectionals, and is four inches away from the school record in discus.

“I hurt coach’s hand after I high-fived him,” Buxa said. “It was so exciting to do that and now I’m hoping to do that again on Friday. Everything I’ve done, all this hard work I’ve put in it’s actually finally paying off now and it’s just fun to see that happen.”

Co-Track and Field Coach at Lakeside Lutheran, Justin Vanderhoof said as one of their team captains, Buxa does everything you’d expect your athlete to do.

“He has the confidence to know he’s done it before and can do it again,” Vanderhoof said. “He leads by example and keeps working, he’s very coachable.”

Along with Buxa, Lakeside’s 4x400 and 4x200 relay teams also broke school records and are hopefully for a successful weekend in La Crosse.

The 4x200 school record was broken last week at sectionals, with a team made up of Ben Krauklis, Alex Reinke, Issiah Sampson and Jay Yahnke. Last year Lakeside Lutheran also made it to state in the 4x200, and made it to finals on Saturday, but in the last leg of the relay there was a bad exchange and the baton was dropped. Reinke said that moment he experienced last year at state has motivated him this season to get back to the state championship.

“I think it’s been motivation especially for me because I was part of it and so far we’ve had great handoffs nothing wrong has happened,” Reinke said. “We’re trying to focus and get our steps in right and everything should go well.”

The 4x400 school record was broken twice this season, once at the conference meet, and then again at sectionals with a team made up of Alex Reinke, Ben Krauklis, Tyler Dahlie and Karsten Grundahl.

The WIAA State Track & Field Championships will take place June 2 and 3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex in La Crosse.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Reedsburg bride to be dies after house fire on wedding day
Reedsburg bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Latest News

WIAA
WIAA athletes should schedule fall season physicals now, UW Health recommends
Junior Teagan Mallegni playing in McFarland's game against Monona Grove.
McFarland’s Teagan Mallegni commits to Iowa
Fall River's loses 66-62 to McDonell Central Catholic in the Division 5 WIAA boys state...
Fall River’s quest for state comes up short; McDonell Central Catholic advances to state final
Lakeside Lutheran’s run for a state title came up just short, as they fell 57-55 to Brillion in...
Lakeside Lutheran falls to Brillion 57-55 in state semifinal