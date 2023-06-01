McFarland police searching for possible witness to Monday gunfire

McFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) – McFarland Police Department investigators are searching for a man they believe may have seen someone firing gunshots from their vehicle late Monday morning.

In an update on Thursday, the police department released an image of the vehicle, which appeared to be a dark colored SUV or station wagon. The driver of the vehicle is believed to be between 60 and 70 years old.

Investigators have given no indication the man is connected to the shots being fired; however, they do believe he may have interacted beforehand with whoever fired the shots.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the McFarland Police Department.

The police department previously indicated reports of gunfire near the intersection of U.S. 51 came in around 11:20 a.m. on Monday morning. Officers found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries or property damage have been reported.

After the shots rang out, the suspect vehicle took off, heading north on U.S. Hwy. 51.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

