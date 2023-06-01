MMSD: Problems in communications dept. “abundantly clear” after complaint alleging harassment is made public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District broke its silence after a complaint alleging harassment and bullying against its head of communications was made public.

A statement sent out by Communications Manager Ian Folger was sent out Thursday. It addresses the complaint against Madison Metropolitan School District’s head of communication Tim LeMonds that alleges instances of “emotional abuse, bullying, unequal pay, and harassment on the basis of gender, and race or ethnicity” against current and former district employees.

The complaint details how LeMonds allegedly interacted with and spoke about female journalists, including NBC15′s Elizabeth Wadas. According to the complaint, LeMonds allegedly described Wadas in a Zoom meeting as “Quickly becoming the sleaziest journalist in Madison…What a pig of a journalist” in response to a story Wadas was working on that was critical of a high school football coach.

“The information shared publicly last week was difficult for all individuals mentioned in the documents, as well as for those who interact with them. It is abundantly clear that there are relational problems within the District’s communications department that need to be addressed,” Folger said.

The district says they are committed to listening to employees concerns and address the media, saying the district respects their “role and responsibilities and the significance of the First Amendment in safeguarding our democracy.”

The 14-page complaint written by current and former employees was emailed to MMSD’s Human Resources department and its legal team on October 22, 2022. That’s how long the district knew of the allegations made against LeMonds. The district says they investigated the allegations, conducting at least 11 interviews, and no action was taken against LeMonds. Claims were found to have “insufficient evidence.” But court documents show not all the allegations were without merit. Thursday is the first time publicly they say they will address it and promised change.

Back in March, LeMonds sued the district after MMSD’s legal staff deemed records requested by NBC15 Investigates Elizabeth Wadas were public records that needed to be handed over to our news station.

LeMonds was in court, sitting next to his attorney, Randall Gold. Gold argued what is in those emails would lead to “unwarranted, unfair and irreversible public ridicule and gossip, negative public perception, and jeopardize his ability to credibly perform his duties (with MMSD).”

In the statement released Thursday, the district doubles down and says it stands by the judge’s ruling and at no time did the district object to the release of the records.

“The evidence presented in court demonstrates that we have much relational work to do within our Communications Team. We are committed to doing the hard work and restoring the integrity of that team. We will conduct a full review of the department operations, structure and human interactions in the coming months,” says Fogle.

This includes what the district calls “significant leadership changes this summer” and a promise to restore relationships with employees and local journalists.

The statement ends with the district saying the focus right now, though, is on students as it is the second to last week of school.

“We will not allow administrative processes or personnel to distract from our focus on student achievement this graduation season.”

NBC15 Investigates has asked multiple times for on camera interviews with Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and the school board members. We have not gotten a reply within the past 24 hours.

