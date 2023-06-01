MPD: Dispute over toy leads to large fight in north Madison

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A clash between two groups during which chairs and brooms were wielded as weapons all started because of a toy.

That’s according to a Madison Police Dept. report that pointed out the confrontation happened in front of children. In its report, MPD noted a woman who was trying to stop it ended up cut by a sharp object by one of the individuals in the group that had been attacked.

According to police, the Wednesday night fight happened a day after two women were arguing about “the use of a toy.” The MPD statement did not detail what caused the fight but indicated one of the women involved rounded up a group of people to attack the other woman and her friends.

In addition to the chairs and brooms, officers were told a man flashed a gun.

Officers arrived at the scene, in the 1200 block of Huxley Dr., around 7:20 p.m. and took one woman into custody. She was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

The encounter was caught on video, and the police department added more arrests could be coming.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

