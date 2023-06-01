National Dairy Month brings focus to Wisconsin dairy farmers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - June marks a very special month in Wisconsin that focuses on the state’s most famous export – dairy.

National Dairy Month celebrates all dairy farmers and products in Wisconsin. Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer says it is important to buy Wisconsin certified products to support local dairy farmers.

“Our state’s dairy farmers have really dedicated their lives to feeding communities across the state, country and globe,” Schaefer said.

Dairy Month features several events for Wisconsinites to support local farmers, including Cows on the Concourse this Saturday, where cows will be on Capitol Square for people to meet.

A full list of events can be found at wisconsindairy.org/June-dairy-month.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.