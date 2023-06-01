National Dairy Month kicks off with ‘Adopt a Dairy Cow’ campaign

Adopt A Dairy Cow
Adopt A Dairy Cow(NBC15)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To kick off National Dairy Month in Wisconsin, the Adopt a Dairy Cow Campaign is making a return to help provide those in need with a nutritious item rarely donated to local foodbanks.

Second Harvest Foodbank is looking for your help in getting milk, a rarely donated nutrient-rich product.

The Adopt a Dairy Cow program started in 2015 to provide people in southwestern Wisconsin with milk.

The first $65,000 will be matched, thanks to Werndli Charitable Fund, Alliant Energy, and other generous partners.

Once you’ve made your gift, your confirmation email will contain links to your printable adoption certificate and a coupon for a free quart of Sassy Cow ice cream.

    • $200 = 130 half gallons of milk
    • $100 = 65 half gallons of milk
    • $50 = 32 half gallons of milk
    • $25 = 16 half gallons of milk

For every $25 you donate to Adopt-A-Dairy Cow, we will be able to purchase and distribute 32 half-gallons of milk to neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

Click here to donate or Adopt a Dairy Cow.

