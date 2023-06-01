Sable firefighters inspire next generation during elementary school presentation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sable flames, an organization of black firefighters in Madison, visited an area elementary school in Madison Wednesday.

The firefighters arrived at Glenn Stephens Elementary School to speak with students about leadership and careers in firefighting, EMS and policing.

William Boone, a Madison firefighter, said the organization strives to inspire young kids of color and show them how many opportunities they have for their careers.

“What we want to do is to kind of get officers of color, firefighters of color in front of all the students for multiple reasons. One, we can get them in front of them when we’re not there for an emergency, so they can kind of see a familiar face if that does ever happen,” Boone said.

The firefighters were also joined by members of the Madison Police Department’s Black Officers Coalition.

“Sometimes little kids of color don’t really know that they can do some of these jobs, and when you can see someone who kind of looks like you, it makes you feel good and gives you that motivation that, maybe this is something I can do,” Boone added.

Sable flames also said women are a minority in emergency professions, and hoped to inspire young girls to become firefighters through this event.

