Showers and Thunderstorm Chances This Afternoon

Continued Warm
Warm temperatures with a chance of rain today.
Warm temperatures with a chance of rain today.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Rain Developing Later Today
  • Highs Near 90 for the Rest of the Week
  • Warm But Quiet Conditions This Weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will drift away and southerly wind will bring well-above average readings to the area. Highs are expected to be near 90 degrees over the next several days. Low-level moisture will continue to stream into the region and help to fuel some potential shower and thunderstorm development this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. There will be some instability in place over the region in the afternoon as well. This will lead to a little more widespread coverage of thunderstorms compare to what we had yesterday.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

By the weekend, the unsettled weather will move out. Highs will still be around 90 degrees on Saturday and in the upper 80s Sunday. By early next week, temperatures will fall off a bit. Highs will be back in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm with a chance of afternoon showers/t-storms. High: 90. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61. Wind: Light.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 90.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 91.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Reedsburg bride to be dies after house fire on wedding day
Reedsburg bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Latest News

Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
DNR cautions elevated wildfire risks amid dry weather
This will be the 6th driest May for Madison on record
6th Driest May on Record
May ends hot and dry
Continued Warm Through the Week