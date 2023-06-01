Showers and Thunderstorm Chances This Afternoon

Rain Developing Later Today

Highs Near 90 for the Rest of the Week

Warm But Quiet Conditions This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will drift away and southerly wind will bring well-above average readings to the area. Highs are expected to be near 90 degrees over the next several days. Low-level moisture will continue to stream into the region and help to fuel some potential shower and thunderstorm development this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. There will be some instability in place over the region in the afternoon as well. This will lead to a little more widespread coverage of thunderstorms compare to what we had yesterday.

What’s Coming Up...

By the weekend, the unsettled weather will move out. Highs will still be around 90 degrees on Saturday and in the upper 80s Sunday. By early next week, temperatures will fall off a bit. Highs will be back in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm with a chance of afternoon showers/t-storms. High: 90. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61. Wind: Light.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 90.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 91.

