Simone Biles visit puts Door County in the spotlight

Simone Biles arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in...
Simone Biles arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles appears to enjoy time in Northeast Wisconsin as her husband settles in as a newly minted Packer.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Olympic gymnast enjoyed some time in Door County along with the “Mayor” of Door County, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.

Their fun in the sun was documented on some recent Instagram posts.

Dillon regularly tweets about his love for Door County and his visits there. In 2021, Destination Door County presented Dillon with a symbolic key to the county.

Simone Biles married Jonathan Owens in April. The Green Bay Packers recently signed Owens as a new safety.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Reedsburg bride to be dies after house fire on wedding day
Reedsburg bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Latest News

The Pride Flag flies at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis.
Dane County Board to declare county ‘a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary individuals’
Adopt A Dairy Cow
National Dairy Month kicks off with ‘Adopt a Dairy Cow’ campaign
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Gausman strikes out 11, Bichette and Chapman HR, Blue Jays beat Brewers 3-1
Police lights generic
Arrest made after man’s body found at Richland County campground
MPD: Dispute over toy leads to large fight in north Madison