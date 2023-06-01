Storms For The Beginning of June

Pop-up storms continue this evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we entered June, so did our increased chances of showers and thunderstorms today with the help of plenty of moisture in the atmosphere and widespread temperatures near or at 90 degrees. Many of these cells won’t have much of a life span, as these develop, they soon collapse. Under these storms, we could see a quick period of heavy downpours, pea-sized hail and possibly some gusty winds up to 40 mph. These pop-up storms will stay with us through the early evening, then begin to dissipate as temperatures begin to go down.

Tonight clouds will begin to dissipate, and then we’ll begin the process all over again tomorrow, likely earlier than today, since the atmosphere will already be prime and daytime heating increases the instability. We’ll have another day of widespread temperatures well above average, near 90.

The weekend is looking to stay warm but drier. Highs will still reach into the upper 80s, but the chance of showers will be significantly lower.

