Storms For The Beginning of June

After a very dry end of May, some of us may finally see some precipitation
May ends hot and dry
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Pop-up storms continue this evening
  • Another hot and humid day tomorrow
  • Still very warm but drier this weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we entered June, so did our increased chances of showers and thunderstorms today with the help of plenty of moisture in the atmosphere and widespread temperatures near or at 90 degrees.  Many of these cells won’t have much of a life span, as these develop, they soon collapse.  Under these storms, we could see a quick period of heavy downpours, pea-sized hail and possibly some gusty winds up to 40 mph. These pop-up storms will stay with us through the early evening, then begin to dissipate as temperatures begin to go down.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Tonight clouds will begin to dissipate, and then we’ll begin the process all over again tomorrow, likely earlier than today, since the atmosphere will already be prime and daytime heating increases the instability.  We’ll have another day of widespread temperatures well above average, near 90.

Looking Ahead...

The weekend is looking to stay warm but drier.  Highs will still reach into the upper 80s, but the chance of showers will be significantly lower.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Reedsburg bride to be dies after house fire on wedding day
Reedsburg bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Latest News

Warm temperatures with a chance of rain today.
Showers and Thunderstorm Chances This Afternoon
Showers and Thunderstorm Chances This Afternoon
Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
DNR cautions elevated wildfire risks amid dry weather
This will be the 6th driest May for Madison on record
6th Driest May on Record